DEWA bags award from UK as “Best Creative Electricity and Water Solutions Brand”

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has achieved a new milestone by being named the Best Creative Electricity and Water Solutions Brand by the Global Brands Magazine Awards 2022 in the UK. This award reflects DEWA’s strong strategies and efforts in creativity, innovation, quality, customer service, and distinguished performance, which support DEWA’s vision of becoming a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, CEO of DEWA, expressed his happiness with the award and emphasized DEWA’s focus on creativity and innovation, which is at the top of their priorities and helps to achieve the government’s plans and strategies.

DEWA has also received several accolades in excellence in 2021, including the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA) in the Elite Category. DEWA achieved the highest score in the award’s history, surpassing over 200 local and regional organizations. DEWA also won five awards at the Dubai Government Excellence Awards 2021, with the most prominent award being the Elite Award. DEWA has also received the EFQM Global Award for the second time, making it the only organization outside of Europe to win this award. DEWA has also received the British Standards Institution (BSI) Kitemark for Innovation, making it the first government organization to receive this certificate at a global level.

In addition to its focus on innovation and excellence, DEWA also places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction. DEWA has implemented mechanisms for assessing customer happiness in a live, direct, and continuous manner within an integrated framework for continuous improvement. This framework incorporates strong evaluation and follow-up mechanisms and has enabled DEWA to set