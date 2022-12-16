Latest NewsNewsTFT News

World’s only nonuplets return home to Mali with their mom

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

The world-record holder for being the only nonuplets – nine babies born at the same time – have safely returned home to Mali after spending the first 19 months of their lives in Morocco.

The nonuplet’s mother, 27-year-old Halima Cissé, flew to Morocco for specialist care ahead of the birth in May 2021.

The babies broke the Guinness World Record for the most children delivered in a single birth to survive. The babies – five girls and four boys – were born via Caesarean section at 30 weeks.

They had been living with medical support in Casablanca before returning home to Mali.

After arriving back in the Malian capital, Bamako, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the father Abdelkader Arby thanked the Malian government which he said had been helping the family financially.

“It’s a lot of work but Allah, who gave us this blessing, will help us in their upbringing and taking care of them,” he added.

Health Minister Diéminatou Sangara said the government will continue to support the family.

Screen Shot 2022 12 16 at 12.05.20 PMIn a report by AFP news agency, the girls named Kadidia, Fatouma, Hawa, Adama and Oumou – and the boys – named Mohammed VI, Oumar, Elhadji and Bah – weighed between 500g and 1kg (1.1lb and 2.2lb) at birth.

There were risks that they could have developed health problems due to their premature birth and they spent the first months of their lives in hospital. They were then moved to an apartment where they received round-the-clock care from the Ain Borja clinic.

They celebrated their first birthday last May.

Screen Shot 2022 12 16 at 12.05.36 PM

“They all have different characters. Some are quiet, while other make more noise and cry a lot. Some want to be picked up all the time. They are all very different, which is entirely normal,” said Mr. Arby.

The father of the nonuplets said that they had become famous in Mali and people were “very keen to see the babies with their own eyes.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS PANDORA

Share the festive feels with hand-finished gifts from Pandora

2 hours ago
ofw taiwan

CFO: Marcos admin priority is to protect OFWs

9 hours ago
remittance

Paolo Duterte files bill giving discount to OFW remittance fees 

9 hours ago
house 2022 08 24 21 59 57

House of Representatives passes Maharlika Investment Fund bill 

1 day ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button