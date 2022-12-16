Share the festive feels with hand-finished gifts from Pandora

Thinking of a unique gift that will help to celebrate that special someone this holiday season? Pandora’s latest holiday collection features beautiful hand-finished jewellery that make the perfect gifts that help to represent much you treasure your loved ones.

The Pandora Moments collection features iconic star-and-snowflake motifs with all-new designs such as the 14k gold-plated shooting star. Evoking a feeling of a winter wonderland, the collection captures the magic of the season with fresh takes on Pandora’s much-loved nature and celestial designs.

Meanwhile, the Pandora Timeless collection goes back to nature with the elegant new Herbarium motif, mimicking the shapes of leaves and petals with an intrinsic combination of stone cuts and shapes. These pieces of jewellery sparkle with romance and pure love, with a floating feel to it giving its wearer that elevated and inspired Holiday look.