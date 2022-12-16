Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Share the festive feels with hand-finished gifts from Pandora

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Thinking of a unique gift that will help to celebrate that special someone this holiday season? Pandora’s latest holiday collection features beautiful hand-finished jewellery that make the perfect gifts that help to represent much you treasure your loved ones.

The Pandora Moments collection features iconic star-and-snowflake motifs with all-new designs such as the 14k gold-plated shooting star. Evoking a feeling of a winter wonderland, the collection captures the magic of the season with fresh takes on Pandora’s much-loved nature and celestial designs.

Meanwhile, the Pandora Timeless collection goes back to nature with the elegant new Herbarium motif, mimicking the shapes of leaves and petals with an intrinsic combination of stone cuts and shapes. These pieces of jewellery sparkle with romance and pure love, with a floating feel to it giving its wearer that elevated and inspired Holiday look.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022 12 16 at 12.36.04 PM

World’s only nonuplets return home to Mali with their mom

6 hours ago
ofw taiwan

CFO: Marcos admin priority is to protect OFWs

9 hours ago
remittance

Paolo Duterte files bill giving discount to OFW remittance fees 

10 hours ago
house 2022 08 24 21 59 57

House of Representatives passes Maharlika Investment Fund bill 

1 day ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button