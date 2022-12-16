Paolo Duterte files bill giving discount to OFW remittance fees 

Davao City Representative Paolo Duterte vows to continue the legacy of his father former President Rodrigo Duterte in protecting the welfare of overseas Filipino workers or OFWs.

“The billions of dollars in remittances sent home by our OFWs, who we consider as modern-day heroes, have always been one of the country’s major economic drivers. The money they send home helped the country ride out the economic shock triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic. It is important that we protect their hard-earned earnings,” Rep. Duterte said in a statement.

Duterte filed House Bill (HB) No.4469, seeking to protect exorbitant charges OFWs’ hard-earned money, sent through remittances.

Duterte said that the new bull will also complement the creation of OFW bank initiated during his father’s time.

“These innovations pioneered by OFBank can be strengthened by passing HB No.4469 and the eight other bills now pending in Congress with similar provisions,” Rep. Duterte said.

The bill also proposes a 50 percent cut on OFW remittance fees imposed by banks and non-bank financial intermediaries.