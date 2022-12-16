Indulge in traditional Filipino Noche Buena this Christmas at West Zone Supermarkets

As Christmas approaches worldwide, West Zone Supermarkets across the UAE are gearing up for the busy holiday season. For many shoppers, the West Zone Supermarkets is the go-to destination for all their Christmas needs, from festive decorations and delicious treats to gifts for loved ones.

This year, West Zone Supermarkets is going above and beyond by bringing in a selection of unique Christmas products from the Philippines which are now on sale for their ongoing WOW deals promotions.

For many Filipinos, Christmas is the most important holiday of the year, and they go all out to celebrate in style. That’s why this year – West Zone Supermarkets is bringing in a range of authentic Filipino Christmas products to add a touch of the authentic “Paskong Pinoy” (Christmas in the Philippines) to customers’ holiday celebrations.

Some of the products include popular ingredients that will help OFWs recreate traditional Filipino treats such as bibingka, a sweet rice cake made with coconut milk and topped with cheese, and puto bumbong, a purple rice cake steamed in bamboo tubes and served with butter, sugar, and grated coconut. These treats are perfect for Noche Buena, the traditional Filipino Christmas Eve feast.

In addition to these delicious snacks, West Zone Supermarkets is also offering a range of affordable food items for customers to create their own Noche Buena feast at home – including the all-famous Fiesta Ham, created from Pinoy’s favorite meat!

By bringing in these authentic Filipino products, West Zone Supermarkets is not only offering customers the chance to try something nostalgic among Filipinos, they also give OFWs the chance to celebrate and enjoy happier moments with products they have grown to love especially during the yuletide season.