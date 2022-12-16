Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Indulge in traditional Filipino Noche Buena this Christmas at West Zone Supermarkets

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

As Christmas approaches worldwide, West Zone Supermarkets across the UAE are gearing up for the busy holiday season. For many shoppers, the West Zone Supermarkets is the go-to destination for all their Christmas needs, from festive decorations and delicious treats to gifts for loved ones.

This year, West Zone Supermarkets is going above and beyond by bringing in a selection of unique Christmas products from the Philippines which are now on sale for their ongoing WOW deals promotions.

For many Filipinos, Christmas is the most important holiday of the year, and they go all out to celebrate in style. That’s why this year – West Zone Supermarkets is bringing in a range of authentic Filipino Christmas products to add a touch of the authentic “Paskong Pinoy” (Christmas in the Philippines) to customers’ holiday celebrations.

Some of the products include popular ingredients that will help OFWs recreate traditional Filipino treats such as bibingka, a sweet rice cake made with coconut milk and topped with cheese, and puto bumbong, a purple rice cake steamed in bamboo tubes and served with butter, sugar, and grated coconut. These treats are perfect for Noche Buena, the traditional Filipino Christmas Eve feast.

In addition to these delicious snacks, West Zone Supermarkets is also offering a range of affordable food items for customers to create their own Noche Buena feast at home – including the all-famous Fiesta Ham, created from Pinoy’s favorite meat!

By bringing in these authentic Filipino products, West Zone Supermarkets is not only offering customers the chance to try something nostalgic among Filipinos, they also give OFWs the chance to celebrate and enjoy happier moments with products they have grown to love especially during the yuletide season.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS PANDORA

Share the festive feels with hand-finished gifts from Pandora

8 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 12 16 at 12.36.04 PM

World’s only nonuplets return home to Mali with their mom

12 hours ago
ofw taiwan

CFO: Marcos admin priority is to protect OFWs

15 hours ago
remittance

Paolo Duterte files bill giving discount to OFW remittance fees 

16 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button