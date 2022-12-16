CFO: Marcos admin priority is to protect OFWs

The Commission for Filipinos Overseas said that President Bongbong Marcos’ administration’s utmost priority is to protect the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

During the National Forum on Migration, Undersecretary Abdulgani Macatoman assured OFWs that the government will strengthen its efforts to protect migrant workers as well as their families.

“The protection of our kababayans abroad is among the priority of our beloved President Bongbong Marcos and we will continue to institute measures to do so,” Macatoman said.

The official said that the newly established Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) will speed up the process of addressing OFW complaints.

The pre-departure trainings for OFWs are also being improved by the government.

“This Administration really wants to address the needs of OFWs,” he said while acknowledging the contributions of OFWs in keeping the country’s economy afloat.

“Sana naman dumating ang panahon, at ito ang ating pangarap na wala ng kailangan umalis ng Pilipinas dahil walang mahanap na trabaho sa Pilipinas. Aabutin din natin ‘yan,” Marcos said during his meeting with the Filipino community in Europe.