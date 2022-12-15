Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WHO plans to end COVID-19 emergency in 2023 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The World Health Organization is planning to end the public health emergency status of COVID-19 next year.

The global health body also urged China to share more information on the pandemic that began in 2019 actually started.

The WHO said the virus will here to stay but would need managing alongside other respiratory illnesses.

“Last week, less than 10,000 people lost their lives. That’s still 10,000 too many and there is still a lot that all countries can do to save lives,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press conference. 

“But we have come a long way. We are hopeful that at some point next year, we will be able to say that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency,” he added. 

The WHO chief said that despite the lower death numbers the rate remains high.

The WHO emergency committee is set to advise Tedros whether COVID-19 will remain as public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

The meeting will be held by end of January.

“These deaths are largely happening among people who are not vaccinated or have not received their full course of jabs,” Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s COVID-19 technical lead, said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

remittance courtesy reuters

Remittance from overseas Filipinos up in October 

3 mins ago
Screen Shot 2022 12 15 at 9.28.42 AM e1671082170288

Henry Cavill no longer returning as Superman

2 hours ago
Huaweis largest Experience Store in the UAE EN

Huawei’s largest Experience Store in the UAE opens its doors in City Centre Deira

18 hours ago
abu dhabi mangroves ead un

Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem preservation efforts named among United Nations’ top 10 global initiatives

21 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button