WHO plans to end COVID-19 emergency in 2023 

The World Health Organization is planning to end the public health emergency status of COVID-19 next year.

The global health body also urged China to share more information on the pandemic that began in 2019 actually started.

The WHO said the virus will here to stay but would need managing alongside other respiratory illnesses.

“Last week, less than 10,000 people lost their lives. That’s still 10,000 too many and there is still a lot that all countries can do to save lives,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press conference.

“But we have come a long way. We are hopeful that at some point next year, we will be able to say that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency,” he added.

The WHO chief said that despite the lower death numbers the rate remains high.

The WHO emergency committee is set to advise Tedros whether COVID-19 will remain as public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

The meeting will be held by end of January.

“These deaths are largely happening among people who are not vaccinated or have not received their full course of jabs,” Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s COVID-19 technical lead, said.