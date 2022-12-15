Remittance from overseas Filipinos up in October 

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reports that remittance inflows grew to a three-month high in October due to overseas Filipinos sending more money ahead of the holiday season.

Money transfers coursed through banks or formal channels or cash remittances for the said month stood at $2.911 billion. This is the highest remittance so far since July’s $2.917 billion.

“The expansion in cash remittances in October 2022 was due to the growth in receipts from land-based and sea-based workers,” the BSP said in a statement.

Year-to-date cash remittances were recorded at $26.736 billion which is 3.1% increase from $25.929 billion in 2021.

“The growth in cash remittances from the United States, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Qatar contributed largely to the increase in remittances in January-October 2022,” the central bank added.

Personal remittances also in a three-month high with $3.227 billion.

The BSP said the high peesonal remittances was primarily due to those sent by land-based workers with work contracts of less than a year or more, and sea-based workers with work contracts of less than a year.