House of Representatives passes Maharlika Investment Fund bill 

Shortly after President Bongbong Marcos certified the bill creating the Maharlika Investment Fund, the House of Representatives passed the bill on third and final reading with a vote of 279-6.

The bill was passed only 17 days after it was filed.

Among the six lawmakers who voted against the Maharlika fund are Rep. Gabriel Bordado (Camarines Sur, 3D), Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela PL), Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers PL), Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay, 1D) and Rep. Raoul Manuel (Kabataan PL).

MIF bill seeks to maximize investible funds of state-run financial institutions and ultimately hike public funds.

“Given our current economic problems, we can’t afford to take our sparse resources and gamble on the hope the Maharlika fund will be profitable and provide immediate, favorable results,” Bordado said.

“Creating a sovereign wealth fund that is purely based on existing financial resources of GFIs rather than surpluses amid widening fiscal deficit, record-high national debt, and sham economic recovery dangerously puts people’s money on the track to a disaster,” the lawmaker added.

“This is a poorly designed sovereign wealth fund that has all the indications of opening pathways to corruption and unscrupulous use of public funds,” the lawmaker continued.