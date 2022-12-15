Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Hannah Arnold ‘happy’ despite Top 15 finish in Miss International 2022 

Philippine bet Hannah Arnold is grateful and thankful for the opportunity to represent the country in the Miss International 2022 stage held in Japan.

Hannah finished at the Top 15 of the competition and was the only Asian among the finalists. But it was Jasmin Selberg of Germany who managed to win the crown.

“It may seem cliché but I will truly be returning home with a grateful heart, a camera roll full of irreplaceable memories, many new sisters and mamas from around the world, and the realization that we truly can achieve anything,” she said on her Instagram account.

“Philippines it was an honor to wear you across my heart, for the past 2 years. I am proud to be Filipino. Mahal ko kayo,” she added.

Hannah won the local title in 2021 but she needed to wait for another year because of the postponement of the pageant due to COVID-19.

“Thank you, Bb. Pilipinas, for giving me the opportunity to be the representative for the 60th pageant. It has been a privilege being your Binibini,” she said. 

“For the last time, I am Hannah Consencino Arnold, your Binibining Pilipinas International 2021, and Miss International 2022 top 15 finalist. Maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat,” Hannah added.

