Experience a Jolly and Full of Goodness Christmas at Choithrams!

Christmas is almost here, and the celebrations have already begun at Choithrams. With COVID being a story of the past, this year we’re all about celebrating the occasion with our customers at our stores. From festive decorations to fun activities and amazing products, you’ll find all your Christmas requirements under one roof.

We have many exciting products ranging from Christmas trees, festive lights, home decorations such as wreaths, garlands, tinsels and baubles, large Santa sacks, Santa costumes, greeting cards, festive chocolates, gifting options and much more.

In addition to décor and gifts, we are also offering our customers a wide range of festive fresh bakes prepared by our in-house bakery team. We look forward to our customer trying these delish bakeries. On the other hand, we are aware of the changing consumer habits and preferences, therefore we also have healthy food options from our Free-From section for the occasion. Also, in line with healthy options, customers can also shop from our Zero-Alcohol range.

Furthermore, we have special offers across our festive range and customers can enjoy great deals on products across our stores and also online.

In addition to our special Christmas offers, we are also going live with our British Foods Goodness Festival from 16th till 25th December 2023. The British Foods Goodness Festival will highlight our entire British and Northern Ireland food range across stores and online during the festive season. Customers will also enjoy up to 25% Off across the British and Northern Ireland product range.

We’d also like to invite all our customers to visit our stores with their kids to enjoy fun Christmas activities such as, Santa meet & greet, Christmas tree decoration, Unicyclists, Gift Wrapping activity and much more between 21st till 24th December. We look forward to providing everyone a Jolly and Full Of Goodness experience.