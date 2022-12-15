Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Air travelers can expect lower plane tickets in 2023 due to fuel surcharge adjustments- CAB 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

The Civil Aeronautics Board announced that air travelers can expect cheaper tickets next year as it lowers down the allowed fuel surcharge for January 2023. 

The CAB said in an advisory that it has downgraded the fuel surcharge level from Level 8 to Level 7.

Under the fuel surcharge matrix, airlines are allowed to collect P201 to P769 per passenger for domestic flights depending on the distance traveled. 

International travellers may be charged P1,035 to P9,892 for fuel surcharge.

Last July, local airlines made the request to implement higher fuel surcharges due to skyrocketing fuel costs.

The CAB then allowed fuel surcharge to Level 11 back then. 

Under Level 11, airlines can collect fuel charges ranging from P355 to P1,038 per passenger for domestic flights and P1,172.07 to P8,714.84 for international flights. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

house 2022 08 24 21 59 57

House of Representatives passes Maharlika Investment Fund bill 

2 hours ago
choithrams

Experience a Jolly and Full of Goodness Christmas at Choithrams!

5 hours ago
boy abunda

Boy Abunda returns to Kapuso network 

6 hours ago
TFT NEWS arnold

Hannah Arnold ‘happy’ despite Top 15 finish in Miss International 2022 

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button