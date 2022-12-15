Air travelers can expect lower plane tickets in 2023 due to fuel surcharge adjustments- CAB 

The Civil Aeronautics Board announced that air travelers can expect cheaper tickets next year as it lowers down the allowed fuel surcharge for January 2023.

The CAB said in an advisory that it has downgraded the fuel surcharge level from Level 8 to Level 7.

Under the fuel surcharge matrix, airlines are allowed to collect P201 to P769 per passenger for domestic flights depending on the distance traveled.

International travellers may be charged P1,035 to P9,892 for fuel surcharge.

Last July, local airlines made the request to implement higher fuel surcharges due to skyrocketing fuel costs.

The CAB then allowed fuel surcharge to Level 11 back then.

Under Level 11, airlines can collect fuel charges ranging from P355 to P1,038 per passenger for domestic flights and P1,172.07 to P8,714.84 for international flights.