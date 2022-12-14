Serbian team, Team Ub, has been crowned champions of the FIBA 3×3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Final, beating Austria’s Vienna 18-21 in the final. The tournament, which took place over two days, saw the participation of 12 teams from nine different countries.

Team Ub’s Marko Brankovic was named the best player of the tournament, while Poland’s Piotr Grabowski won the Dunk Challenge. The event was organized by Abu Dhabi Sports Council in cooperation with the International Basketball Federation, and was held at Yas Bay.

H.E. Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, congratulated Team Ub for their victory and praised the high level of skill displayed by all the teams participating in the tournament.

“Abu Dhabi has achieved great success in hosting the largest sporting events, while strengthening its global position as a global sporting hub. We thank all the supporters, partners and sponsors for their great role in the success of the tournament, and we look forward even closer cooperation with the International Football Federation in the future,” said Al Awani.

Marko Brankovic expressed his joy at winning the best player award, saying, “I am proud that my team won the title of the 2022 championship. The competition was very strong, and we thank all the fans for supporting us during the tournament.” Piotr Grabowski, winner of the Dunk Challenge, also expressed his happiness at being a part of the finals in Abu Dhabi, and promised to learn more skills and techniques to gain more admiration and support in upcoming tournaments.

The FIBA 3×3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Final is one of the largest international events in the field of 3×3 basketball. The championships began seven months ago and toured 11 cities around the world, with more than 440 basketball matches being played.

The prize purse for the 12 3×3 basketball rounds in 2022 is worth $375,000. The first place winner received $40,000, the second placer received $30,000, and the third placer got $22,000. The fourth to sixth teams received $16,000, $10,000 and $6,000 respectively.