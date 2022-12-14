Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Remains of OFW who died in Qatar now back home

The remains of the overseas Filipino worker who died in Qatar have been brought home, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The man was identified as Alexander Pabustan, who was working in the area where the FIFA World Cup was being held. His remains were brought to Pampanga.

“Na-repatriate na po yung bangkay ‘no, taga-Pampanga po, may biyuda siya dito,” DFA Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega.

“First of all dinaramdam namin yun, yung nangyari po ‘no,” the DFA official said.

The DFA said that so far no foul play was seen during the investigation.

“Aksidente yung nangyari kasi ayon sa pamilya,–may bayaw siya eh, may bayaw siya, nasa Qatar din–meron siyang heart condition. Kaya nagka-heart attack tapos bumagsak siya, habang nagtatrabaho sa tabi ng forklift,” De Vega added.

The DFA said that the investigation into Pabustan’s death is ongoing.

“So kaya ngayon, sabi po ng mga taga-Qatar, pamahalaan ng Qatar iniimbestigahan nila at alinsunod sa kanilang pagsisiyasat, kung anong nangyari, maaaring mananagot yung kumpanya kung labag sila sa batas,” he said.

The DFA added that it is ready to assist the family of the OFW with any assistance they may need.

