PH, Belgium agree to open more direct flights

President Bongbong Marcos has met with Brussels airport chief Arnaud Feist to discuss the possibility of opening more direct flights between the two countries. Both leaders agree that opening direct flights would lead to a boost in tourism and the economy.

Malacañang said that the proposal came from Brussels’ airport officials, who showed “great interest in gaining a foothold in the Philippines.” The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-European Union (ASEAN-EU) Commemorative Summit, where the Philippines is the country coordinator.

“We are working on the opportunity to have a direct flight between Manila and Brussels… And we think that basically there is a win-win for both countries to be connected directly,” Feist said.

Marcos said that Manila could be an entry point for Europeans to Asia, as the capitals of Southeast Asian neighbors are just a few hours away from it. “That’s something that we would like to take advantage of and explore in terms of making the areas more accessible… I think there’s a great deal of opportunity that would be advantageous for both of us,” Marcos said.

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines said that it is ready to open more direct flights from Manila to Belgium.