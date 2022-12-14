Marcos catches cold in Brussels trip

President Bongbong Marcos caught a cold on his second day in Brussels, Belgium, due to the cold weather, causing him to miss some of his engagements.

The temperature in the European country dropped to -3 degrees Celsius.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez faced the media instead of Marcos due to his health condition.

“He’s got a cold. Napaos lang yata siya (He must have caught a cold). He has a cold,” Romualdez told reporters.

Marcos earlier apologized for his hoarse voice during his meeting with European officials.

“I would like at this point to apologize for my voice, but you must understand that a temperature difference of 35 degrees to -3 is a big jump for this old body,” the president said.

Marcos is now in Brussels for the summit between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union (EU). Possible discussions may include global and regional security challenges, sustainable development, and economic cooperation.

“In addition to pursuing ASEAN’s interests as country coordinator for the EU, I will always certainly push for Philippine priorities within the context of the ASEAN-EU cooperation particularly in post-pandemic economic recovery and trade, maritime cooperation, and of course, climate action,” he said.

“Although I am representing the Philippines, I am now also representing all of ASEAN but nonetheless, as I have mentioned, Philippine interests will always enter into all of my discussions,” Marcos added.