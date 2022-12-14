Huawei’s largest Experience Store in the UAE opens its doors in City Centre Deira

Huawei Consumer Business Group, the iconic global technology brand announces opening of its 7th Experience store in the UAE. The new store will open its doors on December 16th in City Centre Deira making it the largest Huawei Experience Store in the UAE with 396 m2 of retail space. The new experience store features a sophisticated minimalist design where visitors will be able to enjoy a rich full-scenario experience with immersive demonstrations of Huawei’s latest smart devices and technologies.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on December 16th, at 7:00 PM in the presence of Peak Yin – Country Manager for Huawei Consumer Business Group UAE, and local VIPs, digital content creators and customers, and will be followed with 3-days celebrations where customers can enjoy daily exclusive deals on Huawei audio, wearables and PC products, along with diverse cash vouchers and more*.

The opening also celebrates the start of pre-orders for the anticipated flagship of the year – HUAWEI Mate50 Pro in the UAE. The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro represents a major step forward in smartphone aesthetics, thanks to the symmetrical Space Ring Design. The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro also packs an Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera, which boasts the first-ever 10-scale adjustable physical aperture and most versatile photography capabilities ever seen on a HUAWEI Mate smartphone. In terms of performance, the HUAWIE Mate50 Pro is armoured by the ultra-reliable “Kunlun Glass” which boosts drop resistance by 10 times. These robust features are enhanced by futuristic Super Device and EMUI 13, which debuts on the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro and offers a broad array of seamless smart services.

Peak Yin, Country Manager Huawei Consumer Business Group UAE, shared his insight on the grand opening by mentioning: “At Huawei we always value consumer engagement as a top priority. The relationship we have built with our UAE customers goes beyond buying and selling. We have a deeper bond with our customers. We hope that our new and the largest store in the UAE will become a place for consumers and technology enthusiasts to come together and experience Huawei’s latest advancements in consumer technology.”

The opening of its 7th experience store in the UAE, represents Huawei’s commitment and the next step in the company’s mission to deliver breakthrough technologies, provide exceptional customer service across all Emirates. Huawei’s strategic vision is in line with the country’s vision to attract increased business, enable continued knowledge transfer and contribute towards the development of the retail sector.

The new experience store is situated in the heart of the Deira area retail space – City Centre Deira. It is adjacent to luxurious shops with pristine white interior that places a range of Huawei’s latest products and services at the core of the experience.

In addition, there is a team of Huawei Experience Consultants available to advise consumers about products. These members of staff have been drawn from a wide range of backgrounds and bring their own strengths and experiences from the world of sport, music or vlogging. They will share with customers their interests and hobbies in addition to providing customers with suggestions and technical support.

The store is open daily during the mall retail hours, and located on Level 2 of City Centre Deira.