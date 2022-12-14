Dubai Police arrest drug-dealing gang running fake gold website

Dubai Police have arrested a gang of six people who ran a fake website selling gold and dealing drugs. The cybercrime department of Dubai Police received reports from several people who claimed to have been defrauded through the fake website, which offered to sell gold at lower prices than the legal price.

When victims used their credit cards to complete transactions, their card data was stolen and large amounts of money were transferred out of their accounts. The police tracked the website and identified the suspects, raiding their residence and discovering that they were also dealing drugs. The suspects were arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution for further investigation. The police have shut down the fake website.

Dubai Police have set up a dedicated cybercrime unit to investigate such crimes and protect residents and visitors from falling victim to online scams, in response to criminals using fake websites and social media accounts to trick people into sending them money or personal information.

Authorities in Dubai likewise urge residents and visitors to be cautious when using the internet and to avoid giving out personal information or sending money to unknown individuals or organizations. They have also advised people to check the legitimacy of websites and online businesses before making any transactions.