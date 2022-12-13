Vape traders face PHP1.2bn in tax evasion case for alleged smuggling of vaping products

The Philippine Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has filed criminal charges against five traders based in Binondo, Manila, for alleged tax evasion and smuggling of vaping products. The traders, Wei Feng Bao, Christina Poa, Sandoval Severino Briones, Jimmy Go and Bibiano Lesaca, are accused of failing to pay the correct amount of tax, resulting in a potential tax evasion case of PHP1.2B ($24.7M). The charges mark the first tax evasion case filed under the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui warned that the government is determined to crack down on traders who evade tax.

“Ito po ‘yung na-raid natin noong nakaraang buwan ng illegal possession of vape products na hindi bayad ang karampatang buwis,” said Lumagui.

The traders have been charged with violating Republic Act No. 111346, which relates to the imposition of excise tax on tobacco products and vapor products, as well as the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997. In addition to the tax evasion charges, the traders face possible penalties for smuggling vaping products into the country. The BIR estimates that the government loses around PHP1.4bn in revenue annually due to the smuggling of vapes.

“I hope this serves as yet another warning to those who think that they can continue to evade the payment of their taxes. We are hands-on and focused in our job and we take this very seriously,” he added.

Authorities have seized between 50,000 and 100,000 units of vapes, 899 boxes of untaxed excisable articles, composed of 175,050 pieces of pods, and 61,400 pieces of bottled flavored juice. The juice is used in e-cigarettes and vapes and is heated to create an aerosol that is inhaled by users. The total value of the seized products is estimated to be between PHP15m and PHP30m.

“The popularity and wide use of vape as a smoking alternative has tempted many unscrupulous businessmen and traders to import and sell them illegally. As a word of advice, they should go through the proper and lawful channels, and make sure that they are in full regulatory compliance. Otherwise, we will confiscate their illegal products and file the corresponding criminal charges against them,” said Lumagui.