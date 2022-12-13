Solon pushes for agricultural studies to begin in elementary in Philippines

A new measure proposed by Camarines Sur Rep. Gabriel Bordado Jr. seeks to motivate the youth’s interest in agriculture by teaching farming and related skills in public elementary schools across the Philippines.

House Bill No. 6535, aims to encourage children to grow an interest in and explore the potential of agriculture. In filing the bill, Bordado stated that “despite the geographical advantages and abundance of natural resources that could have made the Philippines one of the top agricultural countries in this region, the sector is often overlooked and under-supported”.

The measure would task the Department of Education to establish agriculture classes for all students in all public elementary schools. The classes would aim to develop an interest and maximum basic competencies in order to prepare students for possible careers in the agricultural sector and to make them valuable assets to their community and the nation in the future. The bill also provides for the Department of Education to work with the Department of Agriculture in crafting the implementing rules and regulations.

Bordado emphasized that agriculture plays a vital role in providing economic growth and employment for many Filipinos. He pointed out that the share of the sector in the gross domestic product (GDP) has remained below 11% in the past six years and trade has been declining, lagging behind neighboring countries in knowledge and technology. For 2021, the Philippine Statistics Authority placed the share of agriculture, forestry and fishing in the GDP at 9.6%, with 10.66 million people, or 24.2% of the country’s workforce, employed in the sector. In the same year, the government had allocated PHP143.36 billion to agriculture and agrarian reform, representing 3.2% of total expenditures.

Overall, Bordado believes that in order to revitalize the often neglected agricultural sector, there is a need to invite fresh and innovative ideas, especially from the youth who will be future leaders and professionals in charge of building and sustaining a prosperous nation. By teaching farming and related skills in public elementary schools, the proposed measure aims to develop an interest in agriculture among young people and help prepare them for possible careers in the sector.