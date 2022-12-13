Senators express reservations on medical marijuana bill

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has voiced concerns about Senate Bill No. 230, also known as the Medical Cannabis Compassionate Act, citing fears that it could lead to abuses and the proliferation of illegal marijuana. The bill was authored by Senator Robinhood Padilla and was the subject of a hearing by the Health and Demography subcommittee.

During the hearing, Gatchalian warned of potential drug abuses if a nationwide cultivation of marijuana is implemented, saying that there are not enough safeguards in place to prevent such abuses.

“There is a possibility of drug proliferation because unlike in other countries which use greenhouse cultivation, in the Philippines, anybody can plant it,” he said.

Internal medicine expert Dr. Tony Leachon also expressed concerns about the potential for abuse, suggesting that more research be done on the effects of cannabis use before the bill is passed. He noted that there is already an existing law that grants pharmaceutical firms the right to import marijuana for medical purposes.

Senator Nancy Binay suggested that the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) draft a processing system for medical marijuana while Congress considers an implementing law on the legalization of marijuana.

“Now that you are recognizing the therapeutic use of cannabis, does it mean that the public will now have easier access to cannabis for medical purposes? While waiting for this bill to pass, maybe, on the part of the DDB, you can fix the system to make it more convenient and easier for patients that really need cannabis,” Binay said.