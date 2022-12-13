Poe tells DOTr to make sure NAIA rehab plan will not remain as ‘powerpoint presentation’

Senator Grace Poe has called on the Department of Transportation to ensure that the proposed rehabilitation plan for the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is not just a PowerPoint presentation, stressing that the country’s main aviation gateway is now considered a major chokepoint.

“DOTr Secretary Bautista, let’s get the ball rolling on the Public-Private Partnership Project to rehabilitate NAIA. May you become the DOTr Secretary to finally make this happen. Please do not let this project remain as a ‘PowerPoint Presentation’ during your time,” Poe said in a senate committee hearing.

he added that NAIA has a rated capacity of 35 million passengers and 250,000 flights, but actual passenger volume had reached 47.88 million and actual flights had reached 277,530 in 2019, breaching the passenger capacity.

“Space is becoming increasingly scarce in the whole NAIA complex… In other words, our primary aerial entry point is now a major chokepoint,” she said.

Poe said that despite new international airports being opened and constructed, there is also a need to preserve NAIA.

“All of this means that we will have to persevere with NAIA. But this does not mean ‘grin and bear it.’ It means making the best of a bad situation,” she said.