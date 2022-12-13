PH authorities issue warning on online scams, clickbaits during holiday season

The Philippine National Police-Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) has issued a warning to the public to be cautious of online scams during the holiday season. Fraudsters are known to use “clickbaits” and other links to lure unsuspecting victims and steal their money, and the PNP-ACG is urging people to be especially careful when spending money online.

In a radio interview on Tuesday, ACG spokesperson Lt. Michelle Sabino emphasized the need for caution, especially with the implementation of the SIM Card Registration Law coming up later this month. The law, which goes into effect on December 27, requires all users to register their SIM cards within 180 days of its implementation. There is an extended registration period of up to 120 days, but failure to register a SIM within this time will result in its automatic deactivation. SIM cards can be reactivated after registration, but this must be done within five days of deactivation.

“Yes, (we have been receiving a lot of complaints lately), ang mga kawatan lahat pwedeng gawin paraan para makapanloko and generally lahat ginagawa na ang swindling, estafa, panloloko. Online buying or online selling, even investment scams,” Sabino said.

“Dahil (Because it’s) Christmas, may bonus and capacity to spend or purchase, it is higher than normal that they attack during these times,” Sabino added.

Sabino said that fraudsters are working overtime to defraud people of their bonuses and incentives before the law goes into effect, and urged people to be careful with their money during this time. She also advised people to be wary of unsolicited offers and to avoid giving out personal information to unknown sources.

“If registered, their scamming world will become smaller, because they can be easily identified unlike now, they are hiding under the anonymity of the web,” Sabino said.

The PNP-ACG is reminding the public to be cautious of online scams and to protect their personal information at all times. By being aware of the risks and taking steps to protect themselves, people can avoid becoming victims of these scams and keep their money and personal information safe.