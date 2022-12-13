BIR to investigate alleged Php23B estate tax case of Marcos family

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has announced that it will investigate the P23 billion estate tax case of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his family. The case has been a subject of discussion in previous administrations, but both the Office of the Press Secretary officer-in-charge Cheloy Garafil and Senator Imee Marcos have yet to comment on the matter. Retired Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio has said that the amount has ballooned to P203 billion due to non-payment and interest.

“Pag-aaralan po natin ‘yan at sisiguraduhin natin na lahat ng aksyon na gagawin natin diyan ay ‘yung naayon sa batas,” said BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. in an ambush interview.

Lumagui further said that the agency is looking into the case in line with President Marcos’ directive to hold everyone accountable, regardless of who they are. Marcos himself has previously said that he wants the case to be opened.

“Ang sinasabi niya gawin natin ang lahat ng tama at naayon sa batas, ‘yan po. Kaya habulin natin kahit sino ‘yan. Siguraduhin natin na habulin natin ito,” added Lumagui.

SC Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo has said that certain circumstances may permit the review of court decisions that have been accorded finality. It is not yet clear what the outcome of the BIR investigation will be. However, the announcement has sparked debate over the potential implications of the case and whether or not it should be reopened.

The estate tax case relates to the wealth accumulated by former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and his family during his time in office. The Marcos family is believed to have amassed a significant fortune through corruption and illicit activities, and the BIR’s investigation could potentially lead to the recovery of a significant amount of funds. Critics of the Marcos family have called for the case to be reopened and for the Marcos family to be held accountable for their actions.