WATCH: Ajman Police talk down man on verge of jumping from bridge

Ajman Police in the United Arab Emirates were able to save the life of a young man who attempted suicide by jumping from the top of the Sheikh Khalifa bridge.

According to Brigadier General Abdullah Saif Al-Matrushi, Director-General of Police Operations in Ajman Police, the operations room received a report of the man threatening to jump from the bridge. A criminal investigation team and police patrols quickly arrived at the scene and initiated a rescue operation.

In a video posted by the police, the man can be seen sitting at the edge of the bridge as the police mediators speak to him and try to convince him not to take the extreme step. As one police officer engages him in conversation, another officer grabs the man from behind and two other officials quickly drag him away from danger.

The Director-General of Police Operations added that the young man was taken to the Hamidiyah Police Station, where it was determined that he was going through severe financial difficulties and had decided to end his life.

A medical check-up was conducted and the man was found to be mentally stable and not suffering from any diseases. His case was then referred to the community police, who will help him settle his debt and resolve his financial problems.