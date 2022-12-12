Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Tulfo’s appointment as DSWD head to be bypassed for second time

Staff Report

The Commission on Appointments (CA) will not be able to reappoint Social Welfare and Development Secretary Erwin Tulfo until after sessions in Congress resume in January.

“He will be bypassed this coming month and then he’ll have to be reappointed by the President shortly after that,” said Senate President Migz Zubiri.

Tulfo’s appointment was previously bypassed by the CA due to concerns over his American citizenship and his conviction on four counts of libel.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri has revealed that the CA has invited incumbent and retired justices to provide their opinion on Tulfo’s eligibility for the position. Sessions in Congress are scheduled to be adjourned from December 17, 2022 to January 22, 2023.

“Ang DSWD secretary is a bit more complicated kasi nag-invite po kami ng mga justices to weigh in on the opinion on two things—his citizenship and of course, ‘yung issue ng kanyang conviction with finality sa Supreme Court,” said the Senate President.

One of the issues raised by the CA panel is Tulfo’s American citizenship, which he confirmed he held until 2021.

Sen. Zubiri has stated that Tulfo will need to provide additional documents, such as a certification of his renunciation of American citizenship, in order to be considered for reappointment.

The Senate President also mentioned that Tulfo’s conviction on four counts of libel is being taken into account, as libel is considered a crime involving moral turpitude.

