Second phase of Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan focuses on eco-friendly, pedestrian-friendly city

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the second phase of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. This plan includes several projects under ten key initiatives, such as the Enhancing Urban Centres project and the Pedestrian Network Master Plan. His Highness also reviewed the progress of 17 projects and initiatives that were part of the initial phase of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “Today, we have a clear vision for the development of Dubai’s urban infrastructure and housing sector until 2040. Our goal is for Dubai to be an eco- and pedestrian-friendly city, and a city with a high yield from urban agriculture.”

The second phase of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan includes a framework for high-yield agriculture and farming by identifying suitable locations and developing the infrastructure and facilities required to ensure food security. This phase also outlines plans for preserving urban heritage to enhance the emirate’s identity, promote historical areas, landmarks, and buildings, and improve the tourism experience at archaeological sites.

The master plan also calls for developing a 20-minute city where residents can reach their destinations within a 20-minute timeframe on foot or by bicycle. This project involves developing integrated service centres with all the necessary facilities and increasing the population density around mass transit stations, allowing residents access to 80% of their daily needs and destinations within 20 minutes.

Additionally, a plan will be developed to enhance and utilise urban spaces, such as alleyways, spaces underneath bridges, and squares, by augmenting the elements of well-being to make them attractive and relaxing for residents and visitors. This initiative contributes to enriching the beauty of urban areas, developing green corridors, reducing the carbon footprint, and enhancing the landscaping strategy.

Phase II of the master plan also involves developing an avenue for all residential neighbourhoods. This entails defining an area within the residential neighbourhoods and developing it under the principle of an integrated street network where facilities and services are focused on catering to the residents’ needs. The plan aims to enhance the quality of life for residents and provide them with the necessary services and facilities, such as health care centres, schools, parks, and sports facilities, within walking distance from their homes.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “The Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan is a comprehensive plan that outlines our strategy for the next 20 years. It will help us achieve the Dubai Plan 2021 and make Dubai a smart, sustainable, and happy city.”