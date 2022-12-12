PH to benefit from Maharlika Wealth Fund – Marcos

President Bongbong Marcos believes that the country will benefit from the proposed Maharlika Wealth Fund.

Marcos said that he was the one who broached the idea of having a sovereign fund for the country as an additional source of investments.

“For sure, I wouldn’t have brought it up otherwise. It’s very clear that we need added investments. It’s another way to get that,” Marcos said during his trip to Brussels, Belgium.

The chief executive believes that the Maharlika Wealth Fund could help his administration to reach the “objectives for inclusive and sustainable economic growth”.

The president however refused to comment on the criticisms on the bill.

“Let’s not debate until we see the final form, because we could be debating about provisions that may no longer exist. Antayin natin kung anong gawin ng legislation,” he said.

Marcos said that it will be up to lawmakers to come up with the most perfect version of the Maharlika Wealth Fund bill.

“They’re doing the regular process of looking at the bill, but not me. It’s the legislature. Let them do their jobs. Tama yon, para gawin nilang perfect,” he replied.