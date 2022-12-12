PH releases implementing rules for SIM Card Registration Act

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has released the implementing rules and regulations for the SIM Card Registration Act, which include penalties for telcos and subscribers who fail to comply with the law.

According to the NTC’s implementing rules, telco subscribers who refuse or fail to register their SIM cards will have their SIMs deactivated. Telco operators or public telecommunications entities (PTEs) that refuse to register a subscriber’s SIM without a valid reason will face a fine of up to PHP1m ($20,000).

All SIM cards must be registered, including eSIMs, and even SIMs intended only for data such as those used for wireless broadband modems, machine-to-machine communications, and IoT devices. Subscribers will need to present a photo along with any valid government-issued ID to register their SIMs.

In order to register a SIM card, individuals must provide their full name, birth date, gender, official address, type of government-issued ID, and ID number. Businesses are required to provide their business name, address, and the full name of the authorized signatory. Foreign nationals must provide their passport and address in the Philippines.

Subscribers have 180 days from the implementation of the law to register their SIMs. Those who fail to register will no longer be able to use their SIMs. The SIMs can be reactivated after registering, but no later than five days after deactivation.

SIM registration must be completed electronically through a secure platform or website provided by the telcos. Individuals who provide fake names or information during the registration process can be imprisoned for up to two years and face a fine of up to PHP300,000.

Telcos are required to deactivate SIMs used for fraudulent texts or calls upon investigation. Those who sell or transfer a registered SIM without complying with the registration requirements may face a fine of up to PHP300,000 or imprisonment of up to six years. This penalty also applies to sellers of stolen SIMs.