New Zealand offers fast-tracked residency to overseas nurses and midwives to address staffing shortages

In an effort to address a shortage of medical staff, New Zealand is offering overseas nurses and midwives an immediate pathway to residency. The New Zealand Nurses Organization estimates that the country needs around 4,000 more nurses.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that changes to the immigration system will allow eligible applicants to get fast-tracked residency.

Additionally, specialist doctors have been added to New Zealand’s “Green List”, which allows skilled workers in hard-to-fill roles to get residency. Earlier this year, health minister Andrew Little noted that the country is in need of hundreds of mental health nurses.

New Zealand only fully reopened its borders in August, after over two years of travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters on Monday that the message to nurses everywhere is that New Zealand is the “best place to live, work, and play”. She said that the government needs to be competitive in order to address staffing shortages in the healthcare sector.

The opposition criticized the change to immigration settings, saying that it should have happened a year ago. National Party’s immigration spokeswoman Erica Stanford said that leaving migrant nurses off the fast track to residency was “nothing short of madness” during a time of critical staff shortages.

Ten more professions were added to the Green List on Monday, including roles in healthcare, education, and construction, in order to boost New Zealand’s workforce. Unemployment in the country is currently at 3.3%, with only 97,000 people out of work and looking for a job.