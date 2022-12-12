Marcos vows PH will comply with EU standards to protect seafarers’ jobs

President Bongbong Marcos assured thousands of seafarers that the government is doing its best to comply and address the observations of the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA).

“It’s not something you can debate about. You comply. We’ll have to comply. So that we will be accredited. Hindi— it’s not discretionary,” Marcos said.

The government previously eyed to issue an executive order to address the concerns of EMSA especially on the lack of training of Filipino seafarers.

“We cannot leave it hanging like this. We cannot leave it hanging like this. And this is our last chance so we have to really— we really have to get it done,” he said.

The transportation department said that the country did not fail the EMSA audit as grievances have been found in previous audits.

Marcos is now in Brussels, Belgium to attend the ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit.