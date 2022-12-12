Dubai International Airport named ‘Airport of the Year’ at Aviation Business Awards 2022

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has won the prestigious “Airport of the Year” award at the Aviation Business Awards 2022. Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, received the award at a ceremony held in Dubai recently.

DXB was chosen as the winner in this category based on its unrivaled performance over the past year. In the first half of 2022, the airport welcomed 28 million passengers, nearly three times the volume it saw during the same period in the previous year. Despite this significant increase in traffic, the airport was able to maintain and even enhance its service quality, ensuring a seamless travel experience for all of its guests.

In addition to its impressive passenger numbers, DXB has also continued to expand and develop its facilities. The airport recently opened a new concourse, which added an additional 27 gates and capacity for 16 million passengers per year. This expansion allows DXB to accommodate the growing demand for air travel in the region and provides passengers with more options for destinations and airlines.

DXB is also committed to sustainability and reducing its environmental impact. The airport has implemented a number of initiatives to reduce its carbon emissions, including the use of electric vehicles and solar panels. DXB has also introduced a number of measures to reduce waste and increase recycling, with the goal of becoming a zero-waste airport.