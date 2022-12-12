Child falls to their death from open window on 9th floor of Dubai building

A five-year-old child has died in a tragic accident in Dubai. The child, of Asian descent, fell from a high-rise building in the Al Qusais area on December 10th. It is unclear at this time how the accident occurred, but the Dubai police are investigating.

The child was a resident of the high-rise building and fell from a window on the 9th floor.

A neighbor who wished to remain anonymous described the child as “active and sweet” and expressed shock at the incident. “It is a very small window and almost physically impossible for a child to get through. I am not sure how it happened, but it is heartbreaking,” the neighbor said as per a report from Khaleej Times.

The child’s family is in the process of completing official documentation in the UAE before returning the child’s body to their home country for burial.