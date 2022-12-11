Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Jolina Magdangal, Marvin Agustin reunite for food vlog

Former loveteams Jolina Magdangal and Marvin Agustin had a great time during their food vlog in Singapore.

The former 90s love team were spotted enjoying their time in the city-state while being reunited for the food vlog.

“Mga foodies! Mahilig ba kayo sa seafood? Or sa Western comfort food with a Singaporean twist? Sama-sama tayo ni labtim at enjoyin natin ang Singaporean dishes na habol ng ating puso dito sa New Ubin in Singapore!” Magdangal said.

“Check out our vlog on the @visit_singapore official FB page para makanood ng experience naming trying the heart attack fried rice ni Mr. Pang!” she added.

Agustin also shared snippets of their trip to Singapore.

“Nachuva-chuchu kami sa sarap ng food sa Singapore!,” he wrote,

Agustin and Magdangal both starred in the 1998 blockbuster “Labs Kita… Okey Ka Lang?”.

