UAE to the Moon: Rashid Rover blasts off on epic lunar journey

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made history with the successful launch of the Arab world’s first lunar rover, Rashid. The launch took place on Sunday, December 11 at 11:38am UAE time and marked the start of a 385,000km odyssey that will make the UAE the fourth country to land on the Moon, and the first in the Arab world.

The Rashid Rover was named after the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, former Ruler of Dubai. Its launch took place at Cape Canaveral in Florida and was carried out by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The rocket lifted off with 163 tonnes of thrust to deliver the Rashid rover to a lunar transfer orbit in space, and the small rover is now on its way to the Moon aboard the Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander, built by Japanese lunar exploration company ispace. The journey is expected to last five months.

Experts from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre explained that the Rashid Rover’s primary goal is to study the Moon’s plasma and to provide answers about Moondust, the lunar surface, mobility on the Moon’s surface, and how different surfaces interact with lunar particles. Rashid will have the latest technologies and innovative devices, and is designed to withstand the extreme temperature of -173° Celsius on the Moon’s surface.

The UAE has ambitious plans for its space programme, with a vision to establish a human settlement on Mars by 2117. The successful launch of Rashid is an important step towards achieving this goal, as it will provide valuable data and insights that will aid the UAE in its future space exploration missions.