Twitter subscription service to be relaunched again

Twitter announced on Saturday said that it would relaunch its subscription service next week including a new system to authenticate accounts on the platform.

“We’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday — subscribe on web for $8/month or on (Apple’s) iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark,” the company said in a tweet.

The blue check was previously free but reserved for organizations and public figures in an attempt to avoid impersonation and misinformation.

After Elon Musk bought the platform in October, he announced a premium subscription feature which would also give paying subscribers the coveted blue check.

However, weeks into the roll out of the premium service, a lot of fake celebrity accounts availed the blue check mark. The version was quickly suspended.

“Under the new offer, accounts seeking blue checkmarks will again be reviewed by Twitter,” the company said.

“Thanks for your patience as we’ve worked to make Blue better,” the company tweet said.

The check will become gold for businesses while gray for government organizations.