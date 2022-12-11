Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Twitter subscription service to be relaunched again

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Twitter announced on Saturday said that it would relaunch its subscription service next week including a new system to authenticate accounts on the platform.

“We’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday — subscribe on web for $8/month or on (Apple’s) iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark,” the company said in a tweet.

The blue check was previously free but reserved for organizations and public figures in an attempt to avoid impersonation and misinformation.

After Elon Musk bought the platform in October, he announced a premium subscription feature which would also give paying subscribers the coveted blue check.

However, weeks into the roll out of the premium service, a lot of fake celebrity accounts availed the blue check mark. The version was quickly suspended.

“Under the new offer, accounts seeking blue checkmarks will again be reviewed by Twitter,” the company said.

“Thanks for your patience as we’ve worked to make Blue better,” the company tweet said.

The check will become gold for businesses while gray for government organizations.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai’s Museum of the Future opens on February 22

Dubai’s Museum of the Future receives global recognition award for business practice

10 seconds ago
Rashid Rover lift off 1

UAE to the Moon: Rashid Rover blasts off on epic lunar journey

1 hour ago
Imee Marcos August 2013 e1498859501117 1

Imee Marcos to release a cookbook on family recipes

2 hours ago
jolina magdangal marvin agustin

WATCH: Jolina Magdangal, Marvin Agustin reunite for food vlog

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button