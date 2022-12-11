Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Rain showers expected in Dubai and Abu Dhabi as temperatures drop in UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) could experience more rain showers today, December 11 as a cold spell continues across the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology reported showers in several areas of both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, sometimes accompanied by thunder and lightning with moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday, December 10. As a result of the rainfall, temperatures are expected to drop.

This is not the first time the UAE has experienced wet weather this year. In fact, the country has seen several instances of rainfall in recent months. While this is unusual for the UAE which is known for its arid climate and hot temperatures, experts say that the country is becoming more prone to rainfall due to climate change.

In line with this, the Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to exercise caution while driving in rainy weather, reminding them to reduce their speed and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.

