Imee Marcos to release a cookbook on family recipes

Senator Imee Marcos says tha she likes calling herself as ‘gangster kusinera’ by acknowledging that she always gets punished when she’s in the kitchen.

“I must have been a really naughty kid because I was always punished in the kitchen every day. I got punished for being intrimitida. I always had sassy answers to all kinds of things,” Imee told ABS-CBN News.

“I was very outspoken and rebellious. In the end, I got to really love the kitchen. Ang saya-saya, ang gulo-gulo,” she added.

Imee said that it was her mom, former first lady Imelda Marcos who taught them the joy of cooking meals for people.

“My mother is very, very adventurous. There’s very little she won’t try. Like a good bisdak, she will eat anything at least once. My dad is not like that at all. But he gave us a real appreciation of healthy eating. Long before it became a fad, my father was eating soybean, wheat germ and cutting out red meat from his meals,” Imee said.

The senator is now releasing a cookbook containing family recipes with notes from chef Reggie Aspiras.

Aspiras’ father, Jose Aspiras, served as the first Minister of Tourism under the administration of the late President Ferdinand Marcos.

“This book is maybe a glimpse of my life through food. It shows how matakaw we all were, but at the same time how it brought my extremely public, highly busy family together. At the end of the day, food is family. Food is love and food is abundance,” Imee said.

The book contains at least 90 recipes which are considered to be favorites of the Marcos family,

Filipino favorites like okoy, dinendeng, and ginataang kinilaw are included in the book.

“Favorite ng tatay ko dinendeng. As a matter of fact, when it’s his birthday in September, there is always a dinendeng cook-off, which is becoming more and more weird and bizarre,” she said.

“He didn’t like putting bagoong in dinendeng. He loves to put tukmem or small clams. ‘Yun ang pang-alat niya, parang clam juice. Top 1 sa kanya ‘yun. Favorite niya kasi,” Imee added.

‘PinakBest’ took almost a decade to make according to Imee.

“Senator Imee had long wanted to showcase the dishes we grew up with that our fathers love. I grew up in a house full of people and with an abundance of food,” Aspiras said.