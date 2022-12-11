Dubai’s Museum of the Future receives global recognition award for business practice

The Museum of the Future in Dubai has won a global award for its commitment to diversity, accessibility, inclusion, and equity. The museum was recognized in the Business Practice Category at the Roy L. Shafer Leading Edge Awards, also known as an ‘Edgie’, presented by the Association of Science and Technology Centers. The award ceremony took place virtually earlier this month.

Majed Jakka Al Mansoori, Deputy Executive Director at the Museum of the Future, said the award recognized the museum’s efforts to make the future accessible to all. “Our objectives are based on the notion that everyone has an important contribution to make to the future,” he said. “We firmly believe that a future that is created without contributions from all segments of society is a future that does not cater to everyone in society.”

The Museum of the Future is dedicated to inspiring and empowering people to reimagine the future and build the kind of world they want to inhabit. Through its exhibitions, it transports visitors to the world of tomorrow and offers them a glimpse of potential future scenarios. Inclusivity and diversity are at the heart of its exhibits, such as the Future Heroes exhibition, which encourages young minds to make new discoveries about themselves and the technologies that will be a fundamental part of their futures.

“The Museum of the Future provides a nurturing environment that connects Dubai’s and the world’s creative minds,” said Al Mansoori. “Diversity and inclusivity are vital ingredients in the museum’s efforts to design and test future concepts alongside its partners. We seek to lead a global intellectual movement that actively explores and foresees future changes in scientific, economic, environmental and social sectors.”

The Roy L. Shafer Leading Edge Awards are presented to ASTC members and/or their staff and volunteers in recognition of extraordinary accomplishments that not only enhance the performance of their own organisations, but also significantly advance the science and technology behind it.