Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BSP unveils new banknotes with Bongbong Marcos signature

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas unveiled new banknotes bearing the signatures of President Bongbong Marcos and new BSP Governor Felipe Medalla.

Marcos is the 17th President of the Philippines, while Medalla is the 6th BSP Governor.

The signatures will be included in new P20, P50, P100, P500 and P1,000 bills and will be released in December 2022.

“The newly printed banknotes will have the same design, size, dimensions, and security features as the existing New Generation Currency (NGC) and enhanced NGC banknotes,” the BSP said in a statement.

“The local currency has borne the signatures of the President of the Republic of the Philippines and the Governor of the Central Bank of the Philippines since 1949,” it added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai’s Museum of the Future opens on February 22

Dubai’s Museum of the Future receives global recognition award for business practice

2 mins ago
Rashid Rover lift off 1

UAE to the Moon: Rashid Rover blasts off on epic lunar journey

1 hour ago
Imee Marcos August 2013 e1498859501117 1

Imee Marcos to release a cookbook on family recipes

2 hours ago
Twitter generic

Twitter subscription service to be relaunched again

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button