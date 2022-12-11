BSP unveils new banknotes with Bongbong Marcos signature

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas unveiled new banknotes bearing the signatures of President Bongbong Marcos and new BSP Governor Felipe Medalla.

Marcos is the 17th President of the Philippines, while Medalla is the 6th BSP Governor.

The signatures will be included in new P20, P50, P100, P500 and P1,000 bills and will be released in December 2022.

“The newly printed banknotes will have the same design, size, dimensions, and security features as the existing New Generation Currency (NGC) and enhanced NGC banknotes,” the BSP said in a statement.

“The local currency has borne the signatures of the President of the Republic of the Philippines and the Governor of the Central Bank of the Philippines since 1949,” it added.