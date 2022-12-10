Quiboloy faces US sanctions for alleged violations

The United States Department of Treasury has sanctioned Apollo Carreon Quiboloy, the founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, The Name Above Every Name (KOJC) church and spiritual advisor to former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, for alleged human rights violations and corruption.

The department said the sanctions were in line with International Anti-Corruption Day and Human Rights Day and that it was taking actions “to promote accountability for human rights abusers and corrupt actors across the world.”

“For more than a decade, Apollo Carreon Quiboloy (Quiboloy) engaged in serious human rights abuse, including a pattern of systemic and pervasive rape of girls as young as 11 years old, as well as other physical abuse,” read the release from the US Department of Treasury.

According to the treasury department, Quiboloy allegedly abused his power as the founder of the KOJC church to commit sexual assaults against victims. The department also noted that Quiboloy was on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list for charges including sex trafficking, fraud and coercion, bulk cash smuggling, and other crimes.

“Quiboloy also subjected pastorals and other KOJC members to other forms of physical abuse. Reports indicate Quiboloy personally beat victims and knew where to hit them so there would be no visible bruising,” it added.

Quiboloy has denied the allegations against him and has said that the sanctions are politically motivated. The treasury department’s action against Quiboloy is the latest in a series of measures taken by the US government to target individuals and organizations involved in corruption and human rights abuses.