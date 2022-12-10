Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Quiboloy faces US sanctions for alleged violations

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

The United States Department of Treasury has sanctioned Apollo Carreon Quiboloy, the founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, The Name Above Every Name (KOJC) church and spiritual advisor to former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, for alleged human rights violations and corruption.

The department said the sanctions were in line with International Anti-Corruption Day and Human Rights Day and that it was taking actions “to promote accountability for human rights abusers and corrupt actors across the world.”

“For more than a decade, Apollo Carreon Quiboloy (Quiboloy) engaged in serious human rights abuse, including a pattern of systemic and pervasive rape of girls as young as 11 years old, as well as other physical abuse,” read the release from the US Department of Treasury.

According to the treasury department, Quiboloy allegedly abused his power as the founder of the KOJC church to commit sexual assaults against victims. The department also noted that Quiboloy was on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list for charges including sex trafficking, fraud and coercion, bulk cash smuggling, and other crimes.

“Quiboloy also subjected pastorals and other KOJC members to other forms of physical abuse. Reports indicate Quiboloy personally beat victims and knew where to hit them so there would be no visible bruising,” it added.

Quiboloy has denied the allegations against him and has said that the sanctions are politically motivated. The treasury department’s action against Quiboloy is the latest in a series of measures taken by the US government to target individuals and organizations involved in corruption and human rights abuses.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

pnp 1

PNP nabs over 78,000 wanted persons in 2022

2 hours ago
UAE public prosecution private sector ceo

CEO of private sector company under investigation by UAE Public Prosecution for violating Emiratisation regulations

3 hours ago
edessa montano rlc 1

Top reasons why it’s important to invest in real estate early on

4 hours ago
jovit wake

Jovit Baldivino’s home open to the public for late singer’s wake

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button