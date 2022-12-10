PNP nabs over 78,000 wanted persons in 2022

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has reported a significant number of arrests over the past year, reaching over 78,000 individuals. In a statement, PNP Chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. announced that 78,293 individuals had been arrested from the wanted persons list.

The report also stated that 2,940 members of organized crime groups had been rounded up, 381 neutralized, 162 had surrendered, and 369 firearms had been confiscated.

Additionally, 2,440 members of communist terrorist groups had surrendered to authorities, with hopes of becoming productive members of mainstream society. The PNP also reported that 17 guerilla fronts had been dismantled and 1,133 firearms confiscated or surrendered.

General Azurin attributed the successes against communist terrorist groups to the strong partnership between the PNP, other government agencies, local government units, and stakeholders who willingly supported the implementation of Executive Order No. 70, which established the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict in 2018.

In other areas, the PNP arrested 32,441 individuals for possession of loose firearms, filed 4,930 cases in court, and made arrests for illegal logging (3,135), illegal fishing (29,572), and illegal gambling (103,159).