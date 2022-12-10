Jovit Baldivino’s home open to the public for late singer’s wake

The wake of Jovit Baldivino, the first “Pilipinas Got Talent” grand winner, will be open to the public, according to his father Hilario Baldivino.

The bereaved father said that the family’s home in Batangas City will be open to the public for 24 hours, inviting friends, family, and fans to come and pay their final respects.

The family is still finalizing the singer’s funeral arrangements. On the first night of the wake, the home and garden were filled with loved ones, who set up tables and chairs for visitors to mourn.

Jovit’s partner, Camille Ann Miguel, sat beside his casket all night and said that the singer’s last performance was at a Christmas party as a favor to a close friend.

“Sa matalik na kaibigan niya iyon. Best friend niya. Hindi work iyon, hindi niya lang matangihan,” she recalled.

According to Miguel, Jovit performed three songs before he had to be rushed to the hospital. The loved ones of Jovit are expecting more friends and family to visit over the weekend to bid him farewell. They are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from the public during this difficult time.