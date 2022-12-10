Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Fil-Am singer H.E.R. spotlights Filipino heritage as Disney’s “Belle”

H.E.R., the Grammy Award-winning musician, will be representing her Filipino heritage in her role as Belle in a live-action special of Beauty and the Beast to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, H.E.R. revealed that her costume will feature the Baybayin script, an ancient Philippine writing system, on Belle’s apron. On social media, it was Filipino-American academic E.J. Ramos David who noticed the symbolism which has since gone viral.

“The talented H.E.R. (Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson) – 1st Filipino & Black artist to play “Belle” in “Beauty and the Beast” (airs on ABC on Dec. 15) – represents her Filipino roots through indigenous Tagalog baybayin writings on her outfit. The writing says “Bel”. This is dope. 🤎” tweeted David.

The script, which reads “Bel,” was widely used in the Philippines before the Latin alphabet was introduced during Spanish colonization. Although the script is now largely obsolete, interest in it has been on the rise in recent years.

H.E.R. said she was excited to be able to portray a Disney princess who looks like her. Shania Twain, Martin Short, and David Alan Grier will also star in the special.

