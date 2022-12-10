CEO of private sector company under investigation by UAE Public Prosecution for violating Emiratisation regulations

The UAE Public Prosecution has announced that it is currently investigating the CEO of a private sector company for publishing an unskilled job advertisement for Emiratis. In a statement, the public prosecution said that the ad violated both Emiratisation regulations and media content standards.

The Federal Prosecution for Countering Rumours and Cybercrimes has launched an immediate investigation into the incident and is currently interrogating the CEO of the business.

According to the federal investigation department, the ad in question was spotted on social media and announced a job vacancy for Emiratis. The content of the ad violated the provisions of Ministerial Resolution No. 279 of 2022 on Monitoring Mechanisms of Emiratisation Rates in the Private Sector.

The Attorney General has requested that the investigation be completed promptly and has urged private sector businesses to adhere to the controls and instructions outlined in Ministerial Resolution 279.

By increasing the number of Emiratis employed by the private sector, businesses can play a key role in developing the labor market and advancing the country’s economic development.