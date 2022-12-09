WATCH: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed monitors progress of UAE National Rail Network that will link all 7 emirates

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, checked on the progress of the UAE National Rail Network that will soon link all 7 emirates together, during his meeting with H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court and Chairman of Etihad Rail, at the Emirates Towers in Dubai.

The UAE National Rail Network project, which complies with the highest environmental, safety, and quality requirements, will be crucial in extending the UAE’s transportation network and improving the efficacy and cost-efficiency of logistics.

Sheikh Hamdan said Etihad Rail has made remarkable progress in constructing this important infrastructure project, which will help considerably to attaining the UAE’s strategic goals in the logistics and transportation sectors.

“During my meeting with my brother Theyab bin Mohamed, we discussed the UAE National Rail Network project. Etihad Rail is a significant part of the UAE’s strategy and its ambitious goals for the logistics and transportation sectors,” tweeted His Highness.

According to Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Etihad Rail aims to assist the UAE’s strategic vision and long-term goals and help the nation’s economic zones and seaports communicate smoothly. The UAE National Rail Network would play a vital role in achieving sustainable development in the country, he noted.h

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and a number of top representatives from Etihad Rail and Abu Dhabi also attended the meeting.