Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE to remove visa stamping measure from December 12

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

The UAE will discontinue its visa stamp residence starting Monday, December 12, 2022.

The announcement comes after a declaration earlier this year that residence stickers attached to citizens’ passports will be revoked by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICA) of the UAE.

“We wish to inform you that as part of the latest directives, the General Directorate of Residence and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) will revoke stamping the residence visa in the passport. Effective Monday, December 12, 2022, the Emirates ID will replace residence visa stickers,” read the directive.

Instead, the UAE has begun providing foreign nationals who are residents in the UAE with a new generation of Emirates ID cards that include all the information that was previously listed on the residence stickers attached to passports.

After the residence has been granted, the applicant may download a copy of their e-Residence and travel with their Emirates ID instead of having to collect their passports for stamping.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

marcos 123

PBBM to visit Belgium from December 12-14

1 hour ago
mbz sheikh mohamed bin zayed

President appoints Directors-General of two state entities

2 hours ago
TFT NEWS XMAS TREE

Global Village lights up 21-meter Christmas Tree

3 hours ago
Bureau of Immigration

Bureau of Immigration eyes automation of transactions

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button