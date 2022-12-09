President appoints Directors-General of two state entities

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has appointed two new Directors-General for UAE’s educational and social security sectors.

H.E. Mohamed Al Qassim has been transferred from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and reappointed as the Director-General of the Emirates Schools Establishment, with the rank of Under-Secretary according to the federal decree.

Al Qassim worked as the Director of the Department of Technology Adoption and Development at MoIAT, the Director of the Advanced Sciences Office, the Reservoir Manager at Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and a project leader at Total.

In addition, Al Qassim oversaw a variety of government programs, particularly those involving advanced technology, such as the formulation and implementation of the MoIAT strategy, the digital maturity assessment program for industrial businesses, and the UAE industry pioneers program.

Meanwhile, H.E. Faras Al Ramahi was appointed Director-General of the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) through a federal decree.

Throughout his more than 26-year career, Al Ramahi has handled a variety of financial jobs, including asset management, corporate finance, and investment banking services. He served as CEO of the Abu Dhabi Investment Company and as an advisor to Masdar’s Chairman.

He also served as the Farmers’ Services Centre’s Head of the Financial Department and as the Deputy CEO of CAPM Investing. Al Ramahi earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance from the University of Wisconsin in the United States.