PBBM to visit Belgium from December 12-14

The Philippines hopes to get further investment pledges during President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s trip to visit Belgium from December 12 to 14.

Marcos will be in Belgium for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) – European Union (EU) Summit.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Daniel Espiritu said in a pre-departure briefing on Friday that Marcos will have a business roundtable and “one-on-one meetings” with European firms, particularly those looking to expand their presence in the Philippines.

“These are only among the few companies that the president will meet, which we believe will expand investments in the Philippines and therefore generate more jobs,” said Espiritu.

Unilever, which plans to invest PHP4.7 billion in a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, and OCEA Shipbuilding, which plans to build a PHP1.5 billion shipyard in the Philippines, are among the companies that Marcos will meet.

Marcos will also meet with officials from ACCIONA, an infrastructure and renewable energy company, and Simaris, a logistics hub management agency.

Meanwhile, commercial discussions between EU and ASEAN member states are scheduled for December 13.

As the national coordinator for the ASEAN-EU conversation, the Philippines played an important role in summit preparations.

During the conference, Marcos will represent the country’s goals and concerns, which include pandemic recovery, supply chain disruption, maritime security, digital transformation, and climate action.

