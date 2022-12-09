Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Holiday travelers experience baggage delays in NAIA

Several passengers had no choice but to return to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) due to its late arrival according to a report on GMA News.

Passenger Marcela Jaurigue, who landed from Los Angeles, said that they returned to the airport the next day and was lucky to find her balikbayan boxes.

“A little upset. Dahil mayroonb importante roon minsan medication at saka Christmas items na pasalubong,” Jaurigue told GMA News.

Another passenger named DJ Gabriel who also arrived from the US is still looking for his baggage.

“Dalawang bagahe, sabi nandito raw pero wala naman. Kailangan ko muna pumunta doon at kapag wala doon kailangan ko na ireport dahil pabalik balik ako. Yung renta ng van P7,000 so P21,000 na nagagamit ko ngayon,” Gabriel said.

Based on the Air Passenger Bill of Rights, passengers have the right to carry their baggage unless these are considered as threat to safety in the same flight.

“In case of a checked-in baggage that has been off-loaded for operational, safety, or security reasons, the air carrier shall inform the passenger at the soonest practicable time and in such manner that the passenger will readily know of the off-loading,” it stated.

“For every 24 hours of delay in such delivery, the air carrier shall tender an amount of P2,000 to the passenger as compensation for the inconvenience the latter experienced,” it added

